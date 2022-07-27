Advertisement

Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years

After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A staple of Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace is closing.

Sweetwaters restaurant, which has been holding down the corner of Church and College streets for 41 years, announced it is going out of business. Its last day will be Sept. 5.

The casual dining spot has been popular with tourists and locals alike. It’s also known for its free Thanksgiving meals and coat drive.

Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association says the restaurant will be missed.

“They have been a good part of Burlington. They have done a good job of expanding out into the street with a combination of indoor-outdoor seating, they do the Thanksgiving dinner. David [Melincoff], the owner, has been an active part of the Burlington community for a long time, so you always hate to lose that and see that turnover,” Devine said.

The owners of Sweetwaters say they have reached a deal to sell the business to the Farmhouse restaurant group, which plans to relocate another Church Street restaurant, Pascolo, into the Sweetwaters location.

