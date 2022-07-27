Burlington youth take home college scholarship grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Forty young adults are receiving upwards of $2,000 each for higher education as part of the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington’s Early Promise Education Program.

The program started in 2009 and provides support and encouragement for students to go to college. When it began, the club says there were no members consistently continuing post-secondary education. Now, there are 40 participants and 16 of them are college graduates.

The scholarship recipients say having a financial boost throughout college has been a huge help. “I’ve been able to do any extracurricular activities. I’ve been able to hang out with friends, dedicate time to myself rather than having to constantly work all the time. I’ve been able to hit the gym and do activities that I like. I like hanging out with friends,” said Zeynep Barut, a student at the University of Vermont.

The scholarship is funded by the Pomerealu Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.