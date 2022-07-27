Advertisement

Burlington youth take home college scholarship grants

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Forty young adults are receiving upwards of $2,000 each for higher education as part of the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington’s Early Promise Education Program.

The program started in 2009 and provides support and encouragement for students to go to college. When it began, the club says there were no members consistently continuing post-secondary education. Now, there are 40 participants and 16 of them are college graduates.

The scholarship recipients say having a financial boost throughout college has been a huge help. “I’ve been able to do any extracurricular activities. I’ve been able to hang out with friends, dedicate time to myself rather than having to constantly work all the time. I’ve been able to hit the gym and do activities that I like. I like hanging out with friends,” said Zeynep Barut, a student at the University of Vermont.

The scholarship is funded by the Pomerealu Foundation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in...
Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued...
NY woman dies following Lake George rescue
File Photo of bear in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Woman accused of harassing bear hunters in Groton
Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington

Latest News

New Hampshire's Executive Council voted to deny funding to the Equality Health Center, Lovering...
NH Republicans reject family planning contracts for 4th time
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., right, is seated with defense attorneys Jay...
Motorcyclist: Truck plowed through ‘like a bowling ball’
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
x
Search underway for missing man at Green River Reservoir