Caught on Camera: Person who police say stole a Pride flag

LGBTQ+ flags have been going missing or vandalized in in Isle La Motte, a culprit was caught on a game camera
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A flag war is underway in Isle La Motte.

Vermont State Police say they’re investigating several crimes related to Pride flags.

Officers say nine incidents have occurred in the area of Main Street in Isle La Motte since July 11.

At this time, they say the crimes appear to be limited to vandalism and theft.

Police say one victim used a game camera to capture a picture of one suspect accused of stealing a Pride flag.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo, witnessed similar events, has information or has recently been the victim of a similar incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 or the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office at 802-372-4482.

VSP launched a joint investigation with the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Office because reports were made to both agencies. VSP also says the Attorney General’s Office was notified more incidents occurred.

