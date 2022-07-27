Fairgoers should prepare for a new bag policy

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Expo says they’re getting with the times. During this year’s fair, guests will have to leave their bags at home.

Clear bags that are 12″ x 12″ x 12″ are allowed. Any other bags need to be smaller than 5″ x 9″ x 2″ which is about the size of a small purse or clutch.

The only exception to this is diaper and medical bags.

“Fairgoers can come and go. If you need to run to your car, we’ll stamp you. You can run to your car and get more sunscreen, or take a break in the AC, we understand,” said Jeffrey Bartley, with the Champlain Valley Expo. “This is really just to deter any unwanted activity.”

Bartley said this policy wasn’t because of any single event, but has become an industry standard.

However, some vendors inside will be selling or giving away bags. Those are allowed, you just can’t bring any in from outside the fairgrounds.

