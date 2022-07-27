Gov. Kathy Hochul signs bills regarding disabilities

Albany, N.Y. (WCAX) - Tuesday was the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package meant to support New Yorkers with disabilities.

In it is an alternative to guardianship, allowing those with intellectual disabilities to have autonomy. A “supported decision-making agreement” would allow the person to choose which areas they receive decision making help and aid in.

Additionally, there will be a public campaign raising awareness surrounding disability stigma and discrimination.

