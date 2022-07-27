New campaign to stop speeding in New England

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A safety campaign is underway now called “Slow Down New England.”

Law enforcement officers from Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts are all participating.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the goal is to target a trend of drivers ignoring the speed limit.

According to data, more than 2 hundred and 50 people were killed in speed related crashes in New Hampshire in the past 5 years. 51 of them were just last year.

Police say the campaign isn’t meant to scare drivers with tickets, but to save lives.

