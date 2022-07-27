Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley man has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping plot and police are asking for the public’s help locating two other suspects.

It happened July 5 at the Lebanon Airport. Lebanon Police say they got a call from a man saying that his fiancé had been abducted and taken in a small blue car with Vermont temporary license plates. The victim turned up the next morning at a local hotel.

Police say Kurtis Marcy, 37, of Thetford was arrested Tuesday in Vermont in connection with the case. Authorities are currently looking for Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, and April Arnold, 37, of South Royalton.

Adam Adolph and April Arnold (Courtesy: Lebanon Police)

“We are still seeking two suspects we have felony warrants out for and we have been working with Vermont State Police and other local authorities to try to bring all three of these subjects into custody,” said Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts.

Officials have not said what motivated the abduction.

Marcy is currently being held pending extradition to New Hampshire to face robbery and kidnapping charges.

