Pro-life pregnancy centers in Vt. provide misleading info, critics charge

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Google “abortion in Vermont,” and a list of locations pops up. You’ll find Planned Parenthood branches in eight towns, from Burlington to Brattleboro. But you’ll also notice listings that may be less familiar. Among them: Aspire Now in Williston, Care Net Pregnancy Center of Central Vermont in Barre and the Women’s Center in Middlebury.

Their websites feature photos of attractive young women in aviator sunglasses and denim jackets, as well as earnest-sounding questions: “Unplanned pregnancy?” “Considering abortion?” The sites offer assurances of “professional healthcare for women” and “caring, compassionate, confidential” services: pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes, peer counseling.

At the bottom of the page is another message, in smaller text: “We do not provide or refer for terminations or emergency contraception.” Similar messages appear on other Vermont center websites.

These places are so-called crisis pregnancy centers, and in states such as Vermont, where abortion is legal and likely to remain so, they may well be the next front in the war over reproductive rights.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak, who reported on the centers in this week’s issue.

