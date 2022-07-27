Vermont police recover multiple suspected stolen bikes

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they found multiple suspected stolen bikes at a home in Rutland City.

Troopers say there are various makes and models of bikes.

They’re asking people who had their bicycles stolen in Rutland County to contact them to see if their bike was one of those recovered.

Reach out to Cpl. Loyzelle at Christopher.Loyzelle@Vermont.Gov with a description of your bicycle and contact information.

