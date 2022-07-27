Advertisement

Search underway for missing man at Green River Reservoir

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Denise Martin)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are searching for a missing man at the Green River Reservoir State Park in Hyde Park.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says there was a disagreement between Joshua Hwang, 22, and another person at one of the reservoir’s remote campsites Tuesday afternoon and Hwang wandered off into the woods around 3 p.m. and never came back. Police were called in around 10 p.m.

Joshua Hwang
Joshua Hwang(Photo provided)

Hwang is described as an Asian man, 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and wearing shorts and a t-shirt. They say he was last seen on the west side of the reservoir and that he is not familiar with the area.

A Vermont State Police search and rescue team has been called in to assist.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in...
Burlington police: Man shot 2 women and then turned gun on himself
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died of her injuries after being rescued...
NY woman dies following Lake George rescue
File Photo of bear in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
Woman accused of harassing bear hunters in Groton
Shooting on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue
Early morning shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Burlington

Latest News

Gregory Thayer (L) and Joe Benning (R)
Primary Preview: Meet the GOP candidates for Vt. lt. governor
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A safety campaign is underway now called “Slow Down New England.”
New campaign to stop speeding in New England
x
Champlain Valley Fair enacts bag policy