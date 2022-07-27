Search underway for missing man at Green River Reservoir

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are searching for a missing man at the Green River Reservoir State Park in Hyde Park.

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says there was a disagreement between Joshua Hwang, 22, and another person at one of the reservoir’s remote campsites Tuesday afternoon and Hwang wandered off into the woods around 3 p.m. and never came back. Police were called in around 10 p.m.

Joshua Hwang (Photo provided)

Hwang is described as an Asian man, 5-foot-7, with brown eyes and wearing shorts and a t-shirt. They say he was last seen on the west side of the reservoir and that he is not familiar with the area.

A Vermont State Police search and rescue team has been called in to assist.

