South Burlington firefighters come to the rescue of cat trapped in wall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A mysterious meowing coming from a South Burlington garage on Tuesday turned out to be a small cat that got itself stuck in between two foundations. But the homeowners and the South Burlington Fire Department were determined to get it out.

“It was like a cat-finding party for three hours,” Pam Meaker.

Pam and Tom Meaker have lived in their South Burlington home for 44 years, but this is the first time they’ve had a cat caper like the one that happened Tuesday.

“I heard a meow and I looked around and couldn’t see the meow, and I said, ‘Is there a cat here?’ And it meowed again,” Tom said.

Tom knew it was time to take things into his own hands.

“I got a saw out and I chopped a hole here and I said, ‘Is there a cat in there?’ And it really meowed,” he said.

Despite cutting several holes in the wall, Tom couldn’t quite locate the cat, so a neighbor suggested they call the South Burlington Fire Department.

“They said, ‘How much do you want to cut this garage apart?’ I said, ‘Cut it until you can get the cat out.’ And they did,” Tom said.

Photos from the fire department show the three hours and many meows later of getting a very stuck little gray cat out of the wall.

“For seemingly like such a cliche firefighting job in saving cats, I’ve never taken a cat out of a wall, no,” said Marc Hachey of the South Burlington Fire Department.

The department even had to answer a call while they were there, but they came back and got the cat out.

“We get to use some of our tools and skills, even something as benign as a cat stuck, it’s nice to problem-solve with the team and get the job done, ultimately,” Hachey said.

“Rosie” was taken by the animal control officer, scared but healthy, and was able to be reunited with her owner, a neighbor.

“Thank you to everyone for rescuing nosy Rosie, as we call her because she likes to get into mischief, but I think she was chased by a fox in our yard,” said Cami Ray, Rosie’s owner.

Thanks to the keen ear of neighbors, Rosie only used up one of her lives. And the homeowner says she will be staying out of their house in the future.

“Actually turned out to be quite a pleasant experience and the young firemen were neat and they were more than willing to help and they bricked up the opening when they were done and said, ‘I don’t think the cat will get back in there again,’” Tom said.

“Our neighborhood is fabulous,” Ray said. “Anybody helps anyone. It’s a great neighborhood to live in. I’ve lived here all my life and will not go anywhere else.”

