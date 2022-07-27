Advertisement

Vermont Mountaineers to host job-fair

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont job-seekers can head to the ballpark tomorrow to meet potential employers and take in a little baseball.

The Vermont Mountaineers will be hosting a job fair, organized by the state labor department.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Montpelier Recreational Field.

There will be more than a dozen employers at the event, including Ben & Jerry’s and Darn Tough.

All attendees will receive a free ticket to Wednesday night’s Mountaineer game. This is the 2nd of 3 events at ballgames across the state.

Last Friday, more than 100 people attended the Upper Valley Nighthawks game in White River Junction, where the first job fair took place.

Mountaineers General Manager Brian Gallagher welcomes the opportunity for his team to participate.

“It looks like they’re trying to reach out to where the community is and that’s a great idea, they know people gather here in big numbers and the more people who can see their booth and display, I think the better,” Gallagher said.

If you can’t make it to Montpelier, the 3rd event will take place at Centennial Field in Burlington on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the Lake Monsters Game.

