What Vt. schools are doing to protect students with asthma

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has the second-highest asthma rate in the nation, and five schools in the state have just been recognized by the Vermont Department of Health as “asthma friendly.”

Windsor School got gold-level status and Braintree Elementary, Brookfield Elementary, Currier Memorial, and Doty Memorial all got silver-level status.

“They have taken some very low cost and simple steps to basically reduce some asthma triggers in schools and improve indoor air quality. In fact, a lot of the work that they’ve done in this era of COVID, to tackle that challenge and to ensure the safety of kids has, in fact, implemented practices that we do consider asthma friendly,” said the department’s Karen Casper.

The health department estimates about half of the state’s schools have met the minimum requirements for having asthma action plans on file, but says there is still work to do. They have a list of improvements that schools can work through on their website.

