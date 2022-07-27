BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another comfortable day on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies will be mostly clear through Thursday morning with overnight temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. Humidity will be on the increase on Thursday as dewpoints rise into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front during the afternoon. There is the potential of strong to severe storms by late afternoon and evening. It will be a hot and humid day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Look for quieter conditions through the end of the week. There may be a chance of a passing shower on Friday, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Humidity will be lower as well. The weekend starts of with a nice day on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny and highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Things will be heating up as we head into next week. It will be turning hot on Sunday and Monday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll have a chance for a few thunderstorms on Tuesday, but most of next week will be looking dry. Skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 80s to low 90s through next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.