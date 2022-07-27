BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It sure was nice to get a break from all that heat & humidity yesterday! And today is going to be a very similar day to yesterday, thanks to a slow-moving area of high pressure over the northeast. There will be lots of sunshine, but a few clouds will mix in during the afternoon. It will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday, too.

We will get more weather action again on Thursday. A frontal system will be coming through from west to east during the day. Temperatures will jump up into the mid/upper 80s again, and dew points will rise well into the 60s - that really muggy air. Showers & thunderstorms will be coming along with the front, and some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side.

Once this system goes on by to the east, a trailing trough of low pressure could produce a few showers on Friday. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy,

The weekend is looking delightful with lots of sunshine, especially on Sunday! It will be a slightly cooler start to the weekend on Saturday, heating up on Sunday. And we may be making a run at another 90 degree day on Monday. That will NOT be the start of another heat wave, however. Temperatures will come down a notch on Tuesday as some showers move in.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine weather today, but keep an eye to the sky on Thursday. It you see lightning or hear thunder when you are outdoors, head inside immediately. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be tracking any nasty storms on Thursday, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.