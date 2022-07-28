Burn pits legislation fails in Senate procedural vote

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Republican senators have blocked passage of a bill that would expand health care coverage for military veterans exposed to military burn pits.

The pits are used in war zones to get rid of waste. In them, everything was burned. Service members say the pits made them sick and many died, including Vermonters, like Brig. Gen. Mike Heston, who died of a rare form of pancreatic cancer after his three deployments to Afghanistan.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act or PACT Act was passed by the House earlier this month. But some opponents argued that hundreds of billions of dollars in unrelated spending was included in the bill.

The failure in the procedural vote on Wednesday was a surprise because the Senate originally passed the bill with overwhelming support but it went back there after minor changes in the House.

It’s not clear when a Senate vote will be rescheduled.

Related Stories:

Burn pits legislation nears finish line with House approval

Wife of former Vt. general encouraged by Senate action on burn pits

Congress reaches deal on expanding burn pit benefits to vets

Welch continues push to help soldiers exposed to war zone burn pits

Biden pledges support to veterans exposed to burn pits

Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

YCQM: May 23, 2021

Battle Over Burn Pits: 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit

Battle Over Burn Pits: New legislation could help vets exposed to toxic fumes

Will a new generation of Vt. soldiers face the Battle over Burn Pits?

Gillibrand enlists Jon Stewart on burn pit bill fight

WCAX News honored with national Edward R. Murrow Award

Gillibrand voices support for veterans exposed to burn pits

YCQM Nov. 24, 2019

Scott signs burn pit registry bill

Veterans lobby Vermont lawmakers for burn pit bill

Welch calls for action on burn pits

Supreme Court halts military burn pit appeals

Former Vt. Army National Guard Commander Michael Heston has died

Police officer gives back to sick kids after death

Perron, MacKenzie win national Murrow Award for burn pit series

WCAX wins Murrow Award for burn pit reports

St. Albans brewery gives ‘Tribute’ to former Guard member

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 2

Battle Over Burn Pits, Part 1

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.