Burn pits legislation fails in Senate procedural vote
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Republican senators have blocked passage of a bill that would expand health care coverage for military veterans exposed to military burn pits.
The pits are used in war zones to get rid of waste. In them, everything was burned. Service members say the pits made them sick and many died, including Vermonters, like Brig. Gen. Mike Heston, who died of a rare form of pancreatic cancer after his three deployments to Afghanistan.
The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act or PACT Act was passed by the House earlier this month. But some opponents argued that hundreds of billions of dollars in unrelated spending was included in the bill.
The failure in the procedural vote on Wednesday was a surprise because the Senate originally passed the bill with overwhelming support but it went back there after minor changes in the House.
It’s not clear when a Senate vote will be rescheduled.
