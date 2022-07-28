Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search underway for missing man at Green River Reservoir
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles
Barre Housing
Local non-profit aims to help with home repairs
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia