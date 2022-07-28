Cyanobacteria blooms close 2 Burlington beaches

Burlington's Leddy Beach was closed Thursday due to cyanobacteria blooms. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Burlington beaches were closed on Thursday due to cyanobacteria blooms.

Swimmers won’t be able to cool off at Leddy Beach and North Beach; both were closed.

But the city’s other beaches remained open Thursday and parks and rec said they would be monitored throughout the day.

Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick. It has been a recurring problem at Burlington’s beaches in recent years.

Click here for the latest information on the status of Burlington beaches.

