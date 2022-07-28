Da Vinci exhibit at Montshire highlights Renaissance master’s inventions

NORWICH, Vt. (WCAX) - The machines of the original “Renaissance man,” Leonardo da Vinci, have come to life this summer at the Montshire Museum in Norwich.

The “Leonardo da Vinci: Machines in Motion” exhibit showcases models of some of the drawings made by late 15th century Italian polymath and makes them interactive. From his flying machines to his ideas of how to make existing machines more efficient, visitors to the museum can try their hand at seeing how the machines were designed to work, something the museum says is central to their mission.

“We are an interactive science museum. There are collections-based museums that might have collections of rocks or collections of animals or something or even zoos or aquariums, but ours is made to be interactive. We believe hands-on is what makes those ‘aha’ moments happen,” said the Montshire’s Lara Litchfield-Kimber.

She says the museum has been waiting a long time for this exhibit to be available and that it’s been a hit so far among a wide variety of ages. Kids like to play with the machines and make them move and adults appreciate seeing how da Vinci’s sketches were made real.

The exhibit runs through Labor Day.

