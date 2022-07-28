Advertisement

Former Colchester chief tapped as Vt. public safety commissioner

Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Jennifer Morrison, a former Colchester Police chief and Burlington officer, will take over as Vermont’s public safety commissioner, the first woman to serve in that role.

Governor Phil Scott Thursday appointed Morrison to the position following the resignation of Michael Schirling, who left the job last month.

“Over the course of her accomplished career in law enforcement, Commissioner Morrison has demonstrated a deep commitment to service, dedicated to improving her communities and keeping Vermonters safe,” the governor said in a statement. “She has been a great asset to our team and will continue to excel in the critical role of Vermont’s commissioner of the Department Public Safety.”

Prior to joining DPS in 2020 as executive director of policy development and later deputy commissioner, Morrison spent three decades in Vermont’s law enforcement community. She joined the Burlington Police as an officer in 1990. In 2013, she became chief of the Colchester Police. She then returned to the Burlington Police two years ago as interim police following the social media scandals involving the former chief and deputy chief.

