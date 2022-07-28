Groups work to restore ecology of Burlington brownfield site

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Restoring the ecology of a former Burlington Superfund site is the goal behind a new effort in the city’s South End.

“We see it as a model for how, as a community, we can turn these brownfield sites into greenfield sites,” said Jess Rubin with MycoEvolve. Turning the area around the former Burlington Barge Canal into a vibrant ecosystem is the goal. “Ways that we can do that are to remediate the toxins that are in the soil and water.”

The site where the canal sits was once a lumber yard in the 19th century and later used as a coal gasification plant. It was later declared a federal Superfund site due to toxins in the soil. It’s currently a brownfield open for future development. On Thursday, volunteers were learning to look for invasive species. “Mostly, so far it’s been the removal of a lot of litter as well as documenting the species that live here in this place,” Rubin said.

With the effort to restore the land, the group Friends of the Barge Canal is partnering with Rubin and Michael Bald, who runs the organization Got Weeds? They are teaching others how to remove invasive plants safely. Plants including the glossy buckthorn, that push others out of their natural habitat

“We are not using any pesticides. We are basically teaching people how to do it -- the methods. How to do it safely. and setting the table to come back and carry on through upcoming years,” Bald said.

The volunteers are also planting seeds in the soil and hope that someday when developers finally break ground here, a part of the property is preserved as open land.

Related Stories:

Planning for Burlington’s South End

‘Engagement sessions’ planned for South End housing rezoning

What is holding up South End housing rezoning effort?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

"Leonardo da Vinci: Machines in Motion" exhibit is now showing at the Montshire Museum in...
Da Vinci exhibit at Montshire highlights Renaissance master’s inventions
Super Senior: Trueman Bryer
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder
BARGECANAL
Groups work to restore ecology of Burlington brownfield site