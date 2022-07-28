Hartford officials reject proposed homeless shelter

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A low-barrier homeless shelter in the Upper valley has been rejected by the Hartford zoning board.

In a 3 to 2 vote Monday, the Hartford Zoning Board of Adjustment voted down the proposal which would have built an emergency overnight shelter for 20 people. The proposed shelter on Hartford Avenue in White River Junction was to be located directly in front of the Upper Valley Haven’s main facility, but concerns were voiced about a nearby residential neighborhood. There is little dispute, however, over the need for such a shelter.

“The issue that I have is the need is there. And no matter which side of the fence you are on, we need to find a solution to this problem and no one has come up with anything yet. So, we need to be creative and we are all ears about trying anything new and figuring out how we are going to address this crisis -- because it is a crisis for Hartford, it’s a crisis for the Upper Valley, it’s a crisis for the state,” said Hartford Selectman Dan Fraser.

Micheal Redmond, The Upper Valley Haven’s executive director, did not respond to calls for comment.

