Lightning strike sparks evacuation at Burlington airport

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lightning strike caused an evacuation at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Interim Airport Director Nic Longo said there was a power surge as a result of the lightning and several fire alarms in the terminal building went off.

Longo said more than 400 employees and passengers were evacuated.

Once they were allowed back in, the airport started rescreening passengers and the airlines were working to get through any potential delays.

