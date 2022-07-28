Lightning strike sparks evacuation at Burlington airport

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lightning strike caused an evacuation at the Burlington International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Interim Airport Director Nic Longo said there was a power surge as a result of the lightning and several fire alarms in the terminal building went off.

Longo said more than 400 employees and passengers were evacuated.

Once they were allowed back in, the airport started rescreening passengers and the airlines were working to get through any potential delays.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

BARGECANAL
BARGECANAL
advantage
Thursday Weathercast
UNH Poll: GOP Gov. Scott draws support from majority of Dems
UNH Poll: GOP Gov. Scott draws support from majority of Dems
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder
HARRINGTON
HARRINGTON