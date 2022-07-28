Local non-profit aims to help with home repairs

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A lot of time people struggle to keep up with maintenance in homes, forcing them to move. That’s why the non-profit Downstreet has a fund available for low-interest loans for essential repairs.

Downstreet uses the same requirements to qualify for help as the Green Mountain Home Repair Program. Funds are available to anyone with an income not more than 80% above the area median.

Those interested in getting help or other types of home assistance should contact Downstreet.

