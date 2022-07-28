Mayor says city focused on making Burlington park ‘welcoming and inclusive’

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Thursday said ongoing quality-of-life offenses and other public safety concerns are a top priority for his administration.

A number of Burlington businesses and residents this week voiced ongoing concerns over bad behavior downtown, including in City Hall Park, a popular gathering spot for the homeless in the area.

Mayor Weinberger admits it’s been a challenge to get a handle on the issue and points to homelessness, drug addiction, a backed-up court system, and low police staffing. He says he is aware of the concerns and that the city is struggling to keep the park a welcoming place. “We know that it isn’t perfect all the time and we are staying focused on it until we deliver a space that is welcoming and inclusive to all, all the time,” he said.

The mayor says part of delivering that space is hosting events to keep the area active and full of people. That was part of the reason for an overhaul of the park a couple of years ago. Complaints about vagrancy, fighting, and people openly dealing and using drugs helped drive that make-over. But downtown business owners say the problems persist even after the improvements.

