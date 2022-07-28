Advertisement

New act allocates $8B of ARPA funding to low income housing

New act carves out more affordable housing funding from ARPA
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy has joined other lawmakers in committing billions of dollars to expand affordable housing.

The LIFELINE Act unlocks $8 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act’s State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Lawmakers from Vermont, New York, North Carolina, and Massachusetts all joined together for the bipartisan bill.

Senator Leahy said this will ensure that families across Vermont can live in safe, decent, affordable homes.

“In Vermont, there is simply not enough housing, and during the pandemic, we saw how this shortage has a detrimental impact on the lives of too many Vermonters,” Senator Leahy said in a statement.

