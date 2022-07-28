New push to end ban on backyard chickens in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The question of whether to allow chickens in the city of Plattsburgh is ruffling some feathers. Now, some residents have hatched a plan to bring hens to homes in the Lake City.

Adeline, 7, and her best feathered friend, a stuffed animal named Big Calm Red Hen, have done just about everything together for the last five years.

Adeline’s love for the birds stems from her parents’ farming background and they had three backyard chickens at their last home.

“Even when we were off the farm living in more rural areas, it was a way to kind of have that rhythm, do it with the kids and also teach them things about taking care of animals,” said Nathaniel Meuser-Herr of Plattsburgh Chickens.

From how to care for a pet to the responsibility that comes with cleaning up after them, the family wanted to bring a new flock to their new Plattsburgh home, but a backyard ban is laid out in city law.

“Doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t get around that but it also doesn’t mean we open the doors to horses and cows and pigs in the city either,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor says he’s not against common-sense legislation allowing hens in the neighborhood but he doesn’t want the city turning into a barnyard.

“Something that’s very controlled and something that other municipalities as well,” Rosenquest said.

This family is working around the “cluck” looking into regulations in those other municipalities, like coop sizes, the number of hens allowed depending on space and proper cleanup to avoid any smell.

“There are a lot of solutions for how residents can take care of chickens at their own home on their own property out there,” Meuser-Herr said.

The topic has really “beaked” the interest of the community.

“We’re not opposed that much if it makes sense, if it’s very clearly outlined and it maintains that responsible use,” Rosenquest said.

The family hopes their efforts will lead to eventually filling the coop so that Big Calm Red Hen can be with her fowl friends once again.

“Say yes to hens!” Adeline said. “Say no to roosters!”

Click here for more on the Plattsburgh Chickens group.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.