Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company

Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway into what appears to be a tragic accident at the workplace in New Hampshire.

Lebanon fire officials responded to UniFirst on Etna Road at about 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of an individual who had fallen off the roof.

First responders said lifesaving measures were futile and the person died at the scene.

Lebanon Fire Capt. Will Rancourt said it was a traumatic incident for those directly involved and for those who responded to the call.

“We will offer critical incident stress debriefs if need be and we will come back after these incidents and do our own after-action reviews and just take note of how our individuals are doing to make sure everything is OK with that,” Rancourt said.

OSHA was called to the scene to investigate.

At this time we do not know the name of the person who died.

In a statement, UniFirst President and CEO Steven Sintros said: “UniFirst is aware of the tragic incident involving one of our Team Partners today, at our Lebanon, NH facility. We are currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate the details. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

UniFirst rents and cleans company uniforms.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

File photo
Where to park when you catch the Ethan Allen Express in Burlington
Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action with a...
Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page
Architectural rendering of St. Paul's Housing Project.
Hartford officials reject proposed homeless shelter
Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. - File photo
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York