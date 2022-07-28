Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - An investigation is underway into what appears to be a tragic accident at the workplace in New Hampshire.

Lebanon fire officials responded to UniFirst on Etna Road at about 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of an individual who had fallen off the roof.

First responders said lifesaving measures were futile and the person died at the scene.

Lebanon Fire Capt. Will Rancourt said it was a traumatic incident for those directly involved and for those who responded to the call.

“We will offer critical incident stress debriefs if need be and we will come back after these incidents and do our own after-action reviews and just take note of how our individuals are doing to make sure everything is OK with that,” Rancourt said.

OSHA was called to the scene to investigate.

At this time we do not know the name of the person who died.

In a statement, UniFirst President and CEO Steven Sintros said: “UniFirst is aware of the tragic incident involving one of our Team Partners today, at our Lebanon, NH facility. We are currently working with the relevant authorities to investigate the details. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

UniFirst rents and cleans company uniforms.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.