Advertisement

Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot

Two people were arrested in connection with a Lebanon, N.H. kidnapping
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they arrested two more suspects in connection with a kidnapping and robbery plot in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Wednesday, police said they were searching for two Vermonters-- Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, and April Arnold, 37, of South Royalton-- who are accused in the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport earlier this month.

Investigators say they got a tip Wednesday the two were in a home on Dana Street in West Lebanon.

When police couldn’t make contact with them, a tactical team forced its way into the house. They say Arnold was found hiding in a pile of blankets and Adolph was found inside a wall in the kitchen area. Police say they found a large amount of heroin with Adolph and $12,000 with Arnold.

They were both arrested and are due in court on Thursday.

A third suspect, Kurtis Marcy, 37, of Thetford, was arrested Tuesday in Vermont in connection with the case. He was being held pending extradition to New Hampshire to face robbery and kidnapping charges.

Kurtis Marcy
Kurtis Marcy(WCAX)

The alleged incident happened July 5 at the Lebanon Airport. Police say they got a call from a man who said his fiancée was abducted and taken in a small blue car with Vermont temporary license plates.

The victim turned up the next morning at a local hotel.

Officials have not said what motivated the alleged abduction.

Related Story:

Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Jennifer Morrison
Former Colchester chief tapped as Vt. public safety commissioner
File photo
Monarch Migration: The threat to the world traveler
Many homeowners struggle to keep up with maintenance, forcing them to move. Now, a Barre...
Nonprofit offers funding for home repair in Barre