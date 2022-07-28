Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they arrested two more suspects in connection with a kidnapping and robbery plot in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Wednesday, police said they were searching for two Vermonters-- Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, and April Arnold, 37, of South Royalton-- who are accused in the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport earlier this month.

Investigators say they got a tip Wednesday the two were in a home on Dana Street in West Lebanon.

When police couldn’t make contact with them, a tactical team forced its way into the house. They say Arnold was found hiding in a pile of blankets and Adolph was found inside a wall in the kitchen area. Police say they found a large amount of heroin with Adolph and $12,000 with Arnold.

They were both arrested and are due in court on Thursday.

A third suspect, Kurtis Marcy, 37, of Thetford, was arrested Tuesday in Vermont in connection with the case. He was being held pending extradition to New Hampshire to face robbery and kidnapping charges.

The alleged incident happened July 5 at the Lebanon Airport. Police say they got a call from a man who said his fiancée was abducted and taken in a small blue car with Vermont temporary license plates.

The victim turned up the next morning at a local hotel.

Officials have not said what motivated the alleged abduction.

