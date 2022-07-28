Police investigating homicide in Northern New York

Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. - File photo
Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York.

It happened in the village of Tupper Lake.

Police were called to a residence on Lakeview Avenue at about 1 p.m. Thursday, where they say they found a person dead.

Investigators say a possible suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.

Tupper Lake Police and New York State Police are still investigating and no other details were released.

