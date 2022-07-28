Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir

Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Search crews Thursday morning recovered a body from Green River Reservoir believed to be that of a New York man missing since Tuesday.

The Vermont State Police say the body, thought to be Joshua Hwang, 22, of New Windsor, New York, will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Hwang had been camping with friends at a remote site at the state park in Hyde Park since Sunday. Police were notified Tuesday evening that he left the campsite earlier that afternoon and did not return. The Vermont State Police Wednesday activated their scuba team along with help from Colchester Technical Rescue, Stowe Mountain Rescue, and other agencies.

The park was temporarily closed but officials say it is now back open.

