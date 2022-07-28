Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s labor commissioner took down a knife-wielding intruder, that’s what a top-level source says happened at the home of Commissioner Michael Harrington.

Northfield police on Tuesday responded to Harrington’s home where they arrested David Young, 32.

A source in the Scott administration tells WCAX News a child answered the door and Young lunged at the child with a knife.

The source says Commissioner Harrington defended his household, tackled Young and held him to the ground until police arrived.

We’re told no one was seriously hurt.

Young was taken to the hospital and then charged with aggravated assault and burglary. Police confirm that after his release, Young took his own life.

We’ve learned that Young was the commissioner’s neighbor.

In a statement, Harrington emphasized the importance of mental health services, especially for our nation’s vets. He went on to say: “The individual who showed up at our door Tuesday night was not the man we knew before that evening... We learned that he was a combat veteran experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Our family is safe, and at this point ask for privacy as we work to process and move forward from this tragic event. Additionally, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.