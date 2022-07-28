Vermont spends hundreds of millions to address homelessness

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has spent more than $450 million addressing homelessness in the past six years. That number was released Thursday in a new report from the state auditor’s office.

The report says this is the first time the state has calculated the total financial effort, and the report says that number is $455 million.

According to the data, yearly spending on homelessness jumped considerably during the pandemic. For example, in the fiscal year 2020, about $50 million was spent. But in the fiscal year 2021 that had jumped to more than $153 million. And 2022 looked similar, though the auditor’s office notes it’s likely an undercount since the fiscal year wasn’t done yet.

So what did that spending do to combat the problem? Our Calvin Cutler is following the money and will have a full report for you Friday on Channel 3 News.

