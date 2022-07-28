Where to park when you catch the Ethan Allen Express in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is set to welcome Amtrak service to the city on Friday, but if you ride the train, where do you park your car?

The Ethan Allen Express will stop at Union Station on the waterfront, but there are no long-term spaces for train travelers nearby.

According to Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer, folks have several options throughout the downtown area.

He said there is short-term, paid parking a short walk from the platform and long-term parking two blocks away in the downtown garage located at the Hilton hotel.

Spencer says that based on the train’s schedule, parking drop-offs and pick-ups shouldn’t be a problem.

“The train departs Burlington at 10 a.m. and returns at 10 p.m. These are times that are not the peak parking demand on the waterfront. Even in the peak season, there will still be ample parking on the waterfront,” Spencer said.

Spencer said people using the train should use the ParkMobile app, where you can pay for and extend your parking if you need to.

Related Stories:

Tickets now on sale for Burlington to NYC Amtrak route

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

It’s official: Amtrak to begin Burlington runs on July 29

Burlington prepares to welcome Amtrak route to New York City

New Haven train depot moves to new home

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.