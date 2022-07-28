Where to park when you catch the Ethan Allen Express in Burlington

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is set to welcome Amtrak service to the city on Friday, but if you ride the train, where do you park your car?

The Ethan Allen Express will stop at Union Station on the waterfront, but there are no long-term spaces for train travelers nearby.

According to Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer, folks have several options throughout the downtown area.

He said there is short-term, paid parking a short walk from the platform and long-term parking two blocks away in the downtown garage located at the Hilton hotel.

Spencer says that based on the train’s schedule, parking drop-offs and pick-ups shouldn’t be a problem.

“The train departs Burlington at 10 a.m. and returns at 10 p.m. These are times that are not the peak parking demand on the waterfront. Even in the peak season, there will still be ample parking on the waterfront,” Spencer said.

Spencer said people using the train should use the ParkMobile app, where you can pay for and extend your parking if you need to.

Related Stories:

Tickets now on sale for Burlington to NYC Amtrak route

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

It’s official: Amtrak to begin Burlington runs on July 29

Burlington prepares to welcome Amtrak route to New York City

New Haven train depot moves to new home

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

Some Burlington area residents fed up after their bikes were swiped are taking action with a...
Bike theft victims taking to new Burlington FB page
Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
Architectural rendering of St. Paul's Housing Project.
Hartford officials reject proposed homeless shelter
Police are investigating a homicide in Northern New York. - File photo
Police investigating homicide in Northern New York