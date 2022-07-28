Advertisement

Woman, 3 children found dead at Conn. home

No one is in custody and they are not looking for any suspects.
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DANBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police responding to a well-being check found three children and a woman dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers responded to a well-being call at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Danbury, Connecticut. The male caller was distraught and crying.

Upon arrival at the single-family home, officers went inside and discovered three dead children, who ranged between the ages of 5 and 12, WFSB reports.

While conducting a further check of the premises, officers found a dead woman in a shed in the backyard.

It’s believed the children and the woman are related, but officials are not sure about that.

“We believe that’s the case, but we don’t want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation,” said Danbury Chief of Police Patrick Ridenhour.

Police have not released the victims’ names.

Details are limited, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

No one is in custody, and they are not looking for any suspects.

