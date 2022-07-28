BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning will come to an end on Thursday evening with skies clearing out through the early morning hours on Friday. Skies will be drying out and we can expect mainly dry conditions on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Skies will be partly sunny on Friday with the chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Conditions may start out a bit muggy on Friday morning, but dewpoints will drop during the day, feeling a lot more comfortable by the afternoon and evening.

It’s going to be a nice summer weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will be running low as well. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures begin to warm up. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for early next week as highs head into the upper 80s and low 90s. Our next chance of showers and storms will come on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

More hot weather will be on the way through the middle and end of the week. Skies look to stay mainly dry from Wednesday into Friday. Temperatures will remain several degrees above normal with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

