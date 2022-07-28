Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! After a couple of nice summer days, we are in store for a change in the weather today. We’ll start out with sunshine during the morning, then a frontal system will be coming through during the afternoon & evening from west to east with a line of showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours, possibly damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and large hail. It is going to be hot & muggy before all this happens.

It will all clear out overnight. Friday will be a nicer day with lots of sunshine and lower humidity. There could be a lingering shower or two, especially in our southern counties in the late afternoon & early evening hours.

With high pressure back in control, the weekend is looking fantastic. There will be lots of sunshine with just a few clouds mixing in on Saturday, and it will be mostly sunny on Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit on the cooler than normal side on Saturday. Then it will warm up on Sunday.

The warm-up will continue into the first day of August on Monday when we make a run at the 90 degree mark again. It won’t be quite as hot after that, but still well above average. A few showers are possible on Tuesday with a weak front coming through. Then it will be back to sunshine again on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of that stormy weather later on this afternoon & evening, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with what you need to know, on-air and online. -Gary

