1st monkey pox infection confirmed in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont.

State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy.

Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.

The World Health Organization last week declared the disease a gobal emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Wednesday said that 98% of the cases detected since the outbreaks emerged in May have been among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men. He called for those at risk to take steps to protect themselves.

