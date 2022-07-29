Burlington officials push Legislature to pass stalled gun safety charter changes

File photo
File photo(WCAX-TV)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After three deaths related to gun violence in Burlington just this month, local leaders are again appealing to the Legislature to sign off on gun safety charter changes approved by Queen City voters that have languished in Montpelier for nearly a decade.

Back in 2014, Burlington voters on Town Meeting Day passed three gun safety charter changes, all receiving at least 61% of the vote. The measures included the seizure of weapons from domestic abuse suspects, a ban on guns in liquor establishments, and the safe storage of firearms.

But any municipal charter change must also get approval from the Legislature and be signed by the governor before it can become law. It’s now been eight years that the Burlington measures have been stuck in the House Government Operations Committee.

“I don’t see any reason that they are not as compelling, if not more compelling today, than they were when they were passed,” said Burlington City Councilor Gene Bergman, P-Ward 2, one of the council members to sign onto a letter requesting lawmakers to take action.

It comes as Burlington has seen a surge in gun violence, with 18 shootings so far this year, with the most recent leaving three people dead this month.

“This is a health epidemic and you don’t deal with health epidemics by doing nothing. And so this is the time to do this because the proliferation of guns is just a serious problem. Bullets fly...” Bergman said.

All charter changes’ first stop are in the House Government Operations Committee. Senator Anthony Pollina, P-Washington County, is the vice chair of the Senate Government Operations Committee and says it’s inappropriate that fellow lawmakers have ignored the will of Burlington voters for so long and that the charter changes deserve an up or down vote.

Since Burlington’s initiatives arrived in Montpelier, the Legislature has passed several statewide gun regulations, including a red flag law that allows courts to seize guns from people considered to pose a danger.

“Since we’ve seen movement towards more gun control laws in the last couple years, I think maybe it would be more welcome in the committee this time, where it was rejected out of hand last time. We’ve changed a lot of things in the last couple years, so I think the Legislature would be more willing to go along with it,” Pollina said.

Governor Phil Scott has voiced opposition in recent years to other charter changes, saying he opposed a piecemeal approach and wanted to avoid patchwork of laws in various communities. A spokesperson for the governor on Friday said that given the length of the charter change process, it’s premature to say if he would sign it

Related Stories:

UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years

Police say teen involved in fatal shooting, looking to ID another suspect

Boulder gun ban highlights complication of local reform efforts in Vt. and elsewhere

Legislative approval still needed for Burlington to enact gun laws

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir
Adam Adolph and April Arnold
Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder

Latest News

MM
1st monkeypox infection confirmed in Vermont
MM
Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder
The Heritage Festival runs through Saturday in Barre.
Heritage Festival underway in Barre
File photo
Inflation a common concern for Vermonters in new poll
MM
Heritage Festival underway in Barre