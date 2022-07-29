Burlington officials push Legislature to pass stalled gun safety charter changes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After three deaths related to gun violence in Burlington just this month, local leaders are again appealing to the Legislature to sign off on gun safety charter changes approved by Queen City voters that have languished in Montpelier for nearly a decade.

Back in 2014, Burlington voters on Town Meeting Day passed three gun safety charter changes, all receiving at least 61% of the vote. The measures included the seizure of weapons from domestic abuse suspects, a ban on guns in liquor establishments, and the safe storage of firearms.

But any municipal charter change must also get approval from the Legislature and be signed by the governor before it can become law. It’s now been eight years that the Burlington measures have been stuck in the House Government Operations Committee.

“I don’t see any reason that they are not as compelling, if not more compelling today, than they were when they were passed,” said Burlington City Councilor Gene Bergman, P-Ward 2, one of the council members to sign onto a letter requesting lawmakers to take action.

It comes as Burlington has seen a surge in gun violence, with 18 shootings so far this year, with the most recent leaving three people dead this month.

“This is a health epidemic and you don’t deal with health epidemics by doing nothing. And so this is the time to do this because the proliferation of guns is just a serious problem. Bullets fly...” Bergman said.

All charter changes’ first stop are in the House Government Operations Committee. Senator Anthony Pollina, P-Washington County, is the vice chair of the Senate Government Operations Committee and says it’s inappropriate that fellow lawmakers have ignored the will of Burlington voters for so long and that the charter changes deserve an up or down vote.

Since Burlington’s initiatives arrived in Montpelier, the Legislature has passed several statewide gun regulations, including a red flag law that allows courts to seize guns from people considered to pose a danger.

“Since we’ve seen movement towards more gun control laws in the last couple years, I think maybe it would be more welcome in the committee this time, where it was rejected out of hand last time. We’ve changed a lot of things in the last couple years, so I think the Legislature would be more willing to go along with it,” Pollina said.

Governor Phil Scott has voiced opposition in recent years to other charter changes, saying he opposed a piecemeal approach and wanted to avoid patchwork of laws in various communities. A spokesperson for the governor on Friday said that given the length of the charter change process, it’s premature to say if he would sign it

