Heritage Festival underway in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre is buzzing this weekend as the annual Barre Heritage Festival returns.

The event kicked off Wednesday and includes food, music, and a parade Saturday. Organizers are hoping for a good turnout at the family-friendly event, especially after two years of COVID cancellations.

Elissa Borden spoke with Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, which is putting on the festival.

The Festival runs through Saturday in Barre.

