Inflation a common concern for Vermonters in new poll

File photo
File photo(WRDW)
By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s the economy, stupid,” was a phrase made famous back when Bill Clinton was running for president. To this day, candidates who forget that mantra, do so at their own peril. Not surprisingly, economic issues weigh heavily on the minds of Vermonters as reflected in a new University of New Hampshire poll.

When asked what they see as the biggest challenges currently facing the nation, the number one response was Inflation at 52%. Right behind that are climate change, partisan polarization, gun violence, and abortion rights.

The results change when broken down by partisan groups. Among only Democrats in the poll, climate change is the biggest concern at 71%, followed by gun violence and partisanship. Inflation falls to 5th most important for Democratic voters.

Independents rank inflation at the top -- tied with partisan polarization. And the national debt makes an appearance in the top five issues for independents.

For Republicans, Inflation was the run-away winner at 94%. The national debt is number two at 65%. Climate change and gun violence do not rank among the top five.

UNH Poll Sampling methods.

Related Stories:

UNH Poll: GOP Gov. Scott draws support from majority of Dems

Presidential picks: Who do Vermonters want to see on the ballot?

UNH poll shows Balint with dominant lead in congressional race

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir
Adam Adolph and April Arnold
Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder

Latest News

MM
1st monkeypox infection confirmed in Vermont
MM
Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder
The Heritage Festival runs through Saturday in Barre.
Heritage Festival underway in Barre
MM
Heritage Festival underway in Barre