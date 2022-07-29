Inflation a common concern for Vermonters in new poll

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “It’s the economy, stupid,” was a phrase made famous back when Bill Clinton was running for president. To this day, candidates who forget that mantra, do so at their own peril. Not surprisingly, economic issues weigh heavily on the minds of Vermonters as reflected in a new University of New Hampshire poll.

When asked what they see as the biggest challenges currently facing the nation, the number one response was Inflation at 52%. Right behind that are climate change, partisan polarization, gun violence, and abortion rights.

The results change when broken down by partisan groups. Among only Democrats in the poll, climate change is the biggest concern at 71%, followed by gun violence and partisanship. Inflation falls to 5th most important for Democratic voters.

Independents rank inflation at the top -- tied with partisan polarization. And the national debt makes an appearance in the top five issues for independents.

For Republicans, Inflation was the run-away winner at 94%. The national debt is number two at 65%. Climate change and gun violence do not rank among the top five.

