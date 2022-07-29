Leahy discharged from rehab center following hip surgeries

Sen. Patrick Leahy/File
Sen. Patrick Leahy/File(Tom Williams | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vermont U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy on Friday was discharged from a rehabilitation center following his second surgery to help repair a broken hip, his office said.

Leahy, 82, fell and broke his hip last month in his Virginia home. He underwent hip-replacement surgery June 30 at a Washington-area hospital. He was then moved to a rehabilitation center. An additional operation was done July 20.

He and his wife, Marcelle, returned to the home Friday.

“He, Marcelle, and his medical team are pleased with the progress that he has made after two surgeries related to his hip replacement,” Leahy’s office said in a statement.

Leahy plans to return to the Senate next week. On his way home, he went to the Capitol to sign a newly passed bill that would boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. As President Pro Tempore of the Senate, his signature is required, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, before the bill can be sent to President Joe Biden.

Leahy, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate, is not seeking reelection in November. When Leahy’s current term expires in January 2023, he will have served for 48 years in the Senate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Lebanon fire officials say a person died Thursday in a fall from the roof of UniFirst.
Person killed in fall from roof at New Hampshire company
Crews searching for Joshua Hwang at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search crews recover body from Green River Reservoir
Adam Adolph and April Arnold
Police capture 2 more suspects in alleged kidnapping, robbery plot
Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington (right) - File photo
Source: Vt. labor commissioner took down knife-wielding intruder

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
x
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
x
New Amtrak route on track Friday for Burlington to NYC
Larry Hicks Jr.
Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder