New Amtrak route on track Friday for Burlington to NYC

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s brand new Amtrak, the Ethan Allen Express, begins service Friday. The route was last available back in 1953 and the reboot has been decades in the planning.

The train leaves downtown Burlington at 10:10 a.m. and arrives in New York City at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are at least $150 round trip, but business class costs more, and so can booking closer to the departure date. There are 305 seats and Tuesday’s trip was booked.

Dan Delabruere, VTrans’ Rail and Aviation Bureau director, says it’s been something people have been asking to have. “Well, interestingly enough, we get inquiries about the train from almost every walk of life,” said Delabruere. “There’s a lot of people that love trains and those people are very excited. There are a lot of people that want to go to New York City but don’t drive a car. There are college students that don’t have a car. There are all those types of folks that have really been asking the question, when can we get the train? And we’re happy to deliver that to Burlington, Middlebury, and Vergennes.”

The Vermonter already runs from Vermont to New York City but the closest it comes to Burlington is Essex Junction.

“And will they compete? Well, there are actually there are two frequencies. So, I think they might compete a bit but I don’t think it’ll be an issue for the train. I actually think it’s an advantage to Vermonters,” said Delabruere. He says there are signs railroad travel is making a comeback. “Our ridership on both of our trains have increased steadily over the last four to five years,.. So, we’re showing very high interest in our trains. We do seem to get a spike when the gas price goes up. So, there’s that. Holiday travel is always big for us. So, we have spikes then, but generally year-round, our ridership has increased steadily over the last several years.”

Delabruere says they’ll do a monthly check-in to see how ridership is going and adjust campaigns to promote the train based on its popularity.

He says on the other side, people in New York City have said they want a direct train option to Burlington.

The total cost of the project is $117 million, with federal funds covering $88 million and Vermont taxpayers contributing $29 million.

