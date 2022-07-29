New pupil funding formula expected to blunt tax bills for new BHS

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A revised cost estimate for replacing Burlington High School spotlights for the first time how much it may cost taxpayers.

The price tag for the new BHS is set at nearly $197 million, adding about $800 to the annual tax bill of the average home in the city. But the superintendent says under the new pupil weighting formula passed by the Legislature, Burlington’s tax rate could actually drop 16% and that would slash those anticipated tax hikes significantly.

Burlington High School students have been studying in the former Macy’s downtown since being forced out of their former campus two years ago over PCB contamination. The new building is set to be built next to the condemned high school on Institute Road along North Avenue.

The Burlington School Board is set to vote on that plan next Tuesday and then they’ll go to the City Council to get authorization for the bond amount.

