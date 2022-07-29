Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 41 years, Sweetwaters restaurant on the Church Street Marketplace will close its doors.
Burlington restaurant to close after 41 years
Kayla Noonan
UVM student fatally shot in murder-suicide knew assailant for several years
Crews searching for a missing man at Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park Wednesday.
Search continues for missing man at Green River Reservoir; State park closed
The Champlain Valley Fair is instituting new safety policies that will require guests to leave...
Champlain Valley Fair institutes new bag policy
File photo
Police make arrest in Upper Valley kidnapping; 2 suspects still at-large

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden comfort principal Mandy Gutierrez as...
Principal of Texas school where shooting happened reinstated
Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
A Washington curve ball: Democrats and Republicans unite in annual charity baseball game
FILE - A picture of Los Angeles Police Officer Houston Tipping is set on the deck where his...
Los Angeles police officer’s training death ruled accidental
Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning...
Extended triple-digit heat suspected in 4 deaths in Oregon