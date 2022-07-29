Planes, trains, and automobiles: how do you like to get to NYC?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fly, ride, or drive. Those are some of the ways you can get from Burlington -- to the Big Apple. As far as the best option goes -- that’s up to the Vermonter getting out of dodge.

“As a lifelong Vermonter I’m not a seasoned professional NY driver,” said Frank Breen of South Burlington.

Driving to New York City from Burlington is around five and a half hours and nearly 300 miles. That would cost your Subaru Forester around sixty dollars in gas.

For some Vermonters driving to New York City is the best option because you can leave whenever you want. But, having a car in the big apple comes with its own hassles too -- like paying for parking and navigating the network of streets.

“You know it’s a long way and the drivers are very aggressive,” said Celia Kingsbury of Burlington.

Some looking to avoid the open roads will take the Ethan Allen Express.

For the last weekend in August, the Amtrak website charges 75 dollars each way. The journey is just under eight hours leaving Burlington at 10:10am and arriving in New York City at 5:45pm.

It’s an exciting option for some Vermonters looking for a convenient way to get to New York City.

“I would consider taking the Amtrak from Burlington but not Essex. I live right downtown,” said Kingsbury.

Many tell me they’d board the Ethan Allen Express because they can work on the train, it’s reliable, and has good views.

“It’s the joy of the journey,” said Breen.

But not everyone has the ability to spend the whole day travelling by way of train or car.

“My favorite way is actually to take the Amtrak, but when I need to get to New York quickly there’s only one train a day so sometimes I take it to JFK,” said Eva Pratt of Burlington.

The Burlington International Airport has around 11 flights per day departing for New York area airports times in the early morning and the evening. Google flights shows round trips from Burlington to New York airports costing 138 dollars for the last weekend in August -- through multiple airlines. The flight is roughly an hour and a half.

“You can pick numerous times numerous different airlines to get there at whenever time you’re going to choose and like I said usually I’m connecting elsewhere,” said Hailey from Glover.

However, air travel isn’t seamless either. When I was interviewing folks at the airport, two flights to New York got canceled.

“It’s happening all over the summer so you’ll have to deal with it somehow,” said Joe Mirro, a New Yorker headed home from Burlington.

And nearly every Vermonter I spoke with told me they choose their transportation based on why they’re traveling.

“I guess it depends on how fast I want to get there,” said Mirro.

