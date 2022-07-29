Plattsburgh YMCA gets playground upgrades

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Kids at the Plattsburgh YMCA have a new place to play.

Assemblyman Billy Jones says he helped secure state funding to upgrade the Y’S Bright Beginnings Childcare Center. That includes improvements to the playground.

Jones says the North Country is a childcare desert.

“We need to support the childcare centers like Bright Beginnings that already exist,” said Jones. “The Plattsburgh YMCA is a cornerstone of the North Country community the state funding I secured will help Bright Beginnings better serve their current and future students. They were vital during the pandemic when they provided childcare services when schools were shut down, and I am proud to support them as they continue to find ways to help working parents.”

There are 65 kids currently attending the Plattsburgh’s YMCA’s center.

