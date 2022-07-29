Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder

Larry Hicks Jr.
Larry Hicks Jr.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Authorities are looking for a North Carolina man wanted in connection with the murder of a Plattsburgh woman.

Forty-five-year-old Monique Yanulavich’s body was found July 13 in a car off of Plaza Boulevard near the La Quinta Inn in the Town of Plattsburgh. Now, New York State Police say they have issued an arrest warrant for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, and say he is responsible for her murder.

Police say Hicks fled New York state on a motorcycle and was caught on a surveillance camera in South Carolina on July 15. He was last seen on July 21 boarding a bus in Corpus Christi, Texas, headed for Brownsville, Texas. He’s described as a white male, 6′7″, 300 pounds, with black and gray hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the New York State Police.

