Retro arcade highlights changes coming to Claremont

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - An old-school arcade is the newest addition to downtown Claremont, New Hampshire. It’s one piece in a bigger puzzle to revitalize the city.

Traffic is once again flowing on Pleasant Street in Claremont as the community continues to look for ways to reinvent itself. Sometimes, while you look forward, you can look back at the same time. Pac-Man is one of two dozen games in Drew Herron’s newly opened Zoltar’s Arcade on Pleasant Street. It’s got a bunch of the classics.

“All the people who were kids back then now have money and are older and expendable income, so they are coming to the area and they want stuff to do and they want to have that nostalgia,” Herron said.

The street has been under construction for a year. Along with new water and sewer infrastructure, traffic was re-routed and sidewalks widened. Finishing touches are now being made. One goal is to increase foot traffic downtown. Rose Aremburg has owned a sewing shop for seven years and says the plan is already working. “Just this morning there were four people walking up and down the streets that I have never seen before. They said they were from out of town and they were just walking up and down the street checking the new places out.” Aremburg said.

The street contains an eclectic mix of independent stores. Carla Brinn opened her salon about a year ago. “Small businesses thrive because we are creating jobs, jobs that we love to do,” she said.

And new businesses offer more options for people who are moving to this growing community. “More people who work at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and other places are moving here just because of the housing market,” Herron said.

Two blocks away, a refurbished 83-unit apartment complex was fully leased out in a matter of weeks. Tenants are set to begin moving on September 1st. “You need housing, you need business, you need infrastructure. The public sector is clearly a part of this,” said Nancy Merrill, the city’s planning and development director.

Claremont was once a thriving mill town, from machine manufacturers to textile mills., but those jobs eventually left, leaving hardship that’s still visible. But slowly, progress is being made. Whether it’s a rehabbed mill, a city street, or a retro arcade. “Ongoing process here. We’ve got other projects in the works, so it does not stop with Pleasant Street,” Merrill said.

A block party is being planned for August 13th on Pleasant Street. It’s a chance for people to come together to celebrate the past, present, and future of this community.

