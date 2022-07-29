Seasons first West Nile Virus found in mosquito batch in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire scientists found the first batch of mosquitos to test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

The batch was collected by the City of Manchester Health Department Wednesday the 20th.

West Nile is one of three arboviruses transmitted from the bite of infected mosquitoes in New Hampshire.

Symptoms usually appear within a week of being bitten and can include flu-like illnesses including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue.

A small number have more serious symptoms, including meningitis.

To help prevent contracting West Nile Virus people can try to eliminate standing water, be aware of where mosquitos live and breed, try to keep them from entering their home and protect themselves from bites with long clothing and insect repellant.

For more information visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

